St. Helena Island Volunteer Joins Second Helpings’ Board

Second Helpings’ volunteer coordinator for Dataw Island is the newest member selected for the Board of Directors of the food rescue and distribution nonprofit. Mike Chambers joins the board after five years as a truck volunteer, rescuing and distributing food in the Beaufort area.Chambers has coordinated Dataw Island truck volunteers for Second Helpings for more than two years. Teams from the Island handle the truck runs every Monday and Thursday. Some 32 Dataw volunteers make up the truck teams and another dozen serve as substitutes. Chambers also substitutes when needed.Mike Chambers sees the value of Second Helpings as “the tangible result of taking that extra food that could be going to a dump and handing it directly to those in need.” That, plus the volume of food that can be rescued in a day, “makes an immediate impact.” He also sees how grateful the agencies are for the delivery of food.Chambers, a St. Helena Island resident, is a solar energy consultant and special needs coach for tennis and pickleball. He is president and founder of the Beaufort Pickleball Club.Second Helpings’ president Margaret “Peg” Marty has worked with this new board member. “Mike has been a very active volunteer for the past several years recruiting and scheduling truck volunteers in the northern Beaufort County region. He works closely with the Beaufort coordinator to ensure volunteers are available for several of the weekly runs and also sets up local food drives. He lives on St. Helena and knows this local area. I know Mike personally and think he will be a good addition to the Board.”Second Helpings collects more than 2.5 million pounds of food from 50 food donors, and distributes it to 55 food banks and soup kitchens in Beaufort, Hampton, and Jasper counties. Volunteers and donations are critical to Second Helpings operations since the organization is supported by grants and donations. To find out how you can get involved, go to https://www.secondhelpingslc.org/get-involved.Second Helpings is a nonprofit food rescue organization striving to eliminate hunger in the South Carolina Lowcountry. We collect and distribute food which would have otherwise ended up in landfills. Approximately 350 volunteers deliver food to 55 agencies in Beaufort, Jasper, and Hampton counties. Together, we feed more than 19,000 hungry people in our community every week. Second Helpings is a United Way Agency. For more information, visit www.secondhelpingslc.org or call 843-689-3616.