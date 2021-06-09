Welcome to Topgolf – the premier entertainment destination in Greenville. And by entertainment destination, we’re talking about a place where you can come for birthday parties, bachelor or bachelorette parties, corporate events, date nights, or just a night out with friends, and everyone will have a great time.No matter the occasion or who you share it with, we believe that every great time starts with play, is fueled by food and drinks, moved by music and all made possible through community.There’s no pressure to have a good golf swing or score a lot of points. It’s all about everyone having fun.Here at Topgolf, we’ve made socializing a sport through a blend of technology and entertainment – and that’s just the game! If you journey through our venue on any given day, you’ll find a place buzzing with energy. Every Topgolf features dozens of climate-controlled hitting bays for year-round comfort with HDTVs in every bay and throughout our sports bar & restaurant.When it comes to our eats, we know that amazing food and beverage is at the heart of any great social gathering. We take it pretty seriously. That’s why at our Topgolf Greenville restaurant, you will find an accomplished Executive Chef and experienced team, using high-quality ingredients to deliver a fresh twist on familiar favorites. The way we see it, we’re not just a place to play, we’re one of the best places to eat in the Greenville, SC area.If you’re looking for things to do in Greenville, there are plenty of places to go to – but if you’re looking for something to truly experience, look no further than Topgolf.