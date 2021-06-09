editor@latinonewspaper.net | 09-Jun-2021 02:04:25 pm
BREAKING NEWS

Topgolf Greenville

LET'S PLAY

Escrito el 09 Jun 2021
Comment: Off
Welcome to Topgolf – the premier entertainment destination in Greenville. And by entertainment destination, we’re talking about a place where you can come for birthday parties, bachelor or bachelorette parties, corporate events, date nights, or just a night out with friends, and everyone will have a great time.

No matter the occasion or who you share it with, we believe that every great time starts with play, is fueled by food and drinks, moved by music and all made possible through community.

There’s no pressure to have a good golf swing or score a lot of points. It’s all about everyone having fun.

Here at Topgolf, we’ve made socializing a sport through a blend of technology and entertainment – and that’s just the game! If you journey through our venue on any given day, you’ll find a place buzzing with energy. Every Topgolf features dozens of climate-controlled hitting bays for year-round comfort with HDTVs in every bay and throughout our sports bar & restaurant.

When it comes to our eats, we know that amazing food and beverage is at the heart of any great social gathering. We take it pretty seriously. That’s why at our Topgolf Greenville restaurant, you will find an accomplished Executive Chef and experienced team, using high-quality ingredients to deliver a fresh twist on familiar favorites. The way we see it, we’re not just a place to play, we’re one of the best places to eat in the Greenville, SC area.

If you’re looking for things to do in Greenville, there are plenty of places to go to – but if you’re looking for something to truly experience, look no further than Topgolf.

Wilfredo Leon
Acerca del Autor

Radio

Salud

Millones de vacunas Johnson & Johnson contra el COVID-19 expiran en junio

Escrito el 09 Jun 2021

Detectan una sustancia cancerígena en protectores solares

Escrito el 08 Jun 2021

Cae el ritmo de vacunación en EEUU

Escrito el 08 Jun 2021

Aduhelm: el controvertido tratamiento contra el alzhéimer aprobado en EE.UU.

Escrito el 08 Jun 2021

México aprueba dudosa vacuna

Escrito el 07 Jun 2021

Temas de Interés

Detectan una sustancia cancerígena en protectores solares

Escrito el 08 Jun 2021

Facebook veta por dos años al expresidente Donald Trump

Escrito el 04 Jun 2021

Biden suspende los contratos de perforación de petróleo y gas en el Ártico

Escrito el 03 Jun 2021

La pandemia redujo la contaminación

Escrito el 02 Jun 2021

Educación

AHAM celebra 23ra Presentación de Becas

Escrito el 28 May 2021

Los CDC reducen a tres pies la distancia social en la mayoría de escuelas para facilitar el regreso a las aulas

Escrito el 19 Mar 2021

Lucy Beckham High School ofrecerá educación financiera

Escrito el 25 Feb 2021

RECURSOS PARA PEQUEÑOS NEGOCIOS

Escrito el 19 Feb 2021

COVID-19

Tribunal Supremo de Brasil decidirá si se realiza o no la Copa América en el país

Escrito el 09 Jun 2021

Millones de vacunas Johnson & Johnson contra el COVID-19 expiran en junio

Escrito el 09 Jun 2021

La ayuda federal por desempleo de $300 vencerá en 90 días

Escrito el 08 Jun 2021

Temas de Interes

Detectan una sustancia cancerígena en protectores solares

Escrito el 08 Jun 2021

Facebook veta por dos años al expresidente Donald Trump

Escrito el 04 Jun 2021

Biden suspende los contratos de perforación de petróleo y gas en el Ártico

Escrito el 03 Jun 2021

Clasificados

48Forty Solutions busca empleados

Escrito el 11 Dic 2020

Se solicitan empleados en Coronado Stone

Escrito el 03 Ago 2020

Planta de fabricación de piedra está contratando trabajadores.

Escrito el 11 Mar 2020

Noticias proporcionadas por PR Newswire


Consejos del consumidor

Cima

Mauldin, SC
junio 9, 2021, 3:04 pm
Más nubes que claros
SSO
Más nubes que claros
28°C
6 m/s
Sensación térmica: 32°C
Presión: 1020 mb
Humedad: 69%
Viento: 6 m/s SSO
Ráfagas: 8 m/s
Indice UV: 6
Salida del sol: 6:15 am
Puesta de sol: 8:41 pm
Previsión junio 4, 2021
Día
Nuboso
OSO
Nuboso
28°C
Viento: 2 m/s OSO
Ráfagas: 3 m/s
Índice UV máximo: 12
Previsión junio 5, 2021
Día
Más nubes que claros
SE
Más nubes que claros
28°C
Viento: 2 m/s SE
Ráfagas: 3 m/s
Índice UV máximo: 9
 

Edición Impresa

Galería

Noticias Lowcountry

Capacitación técnica gratis para desempleados

Escrito el 09 Jun 2021

¡A lucir su swing! 'Canelo' Álvarez participará en torneo de golf

Escrito el 09 Jun 2021

El milagro de la vacunación está haciendo resurgir a Estados Unidos

Escrito el 28 May 2021

Llega el verano y también llegan los insectos

Escrito el 28 May 2021

CONTACTO

303 N. Main Street Ste. A Mauldin, SC 29662
Tel:(864) 627 1945
Fax:(864) 469 0121
PO Box 522, Mauldin, SC 29662
editor@latinonewspaper.net
Newsletter Powered By : XYZScripts.com