Ask the South Carolina District Office

Have questions about starting, growing, expanding, or recovering your small business? Join this weekly call with the SCDO team to hear answers to commonly asked questions about COVID EIDL, PPP forgiveness, federal contracting, loans for start-ups, and other small business resources!

EDT

SBA South Carolina District Office

https://lnks.gd/l/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJidWxsZXRpbl9saW5rX2lkIjoxMDEsInVyaSI6ImJwMjpjbGljayIsImJ1bGxldGluX2lkIjoiMjAyMjAyMDkuNTMxMjg1NjEiLCJ1cmwiOiJodHRwczovL3d3dy5ldmVudGJyaXRlLmNvbS9lL2Fzay10aGUtc291dGgtY2Fyb2xpbmEtZGlzdHJpY3Qtb2ZmaWNlLXRpY2tldHMtMTg3MDA0ODc1NjE3P3V0bV9tZWRpdW09ZW1haWwmdXRtX3NvdXJjZT1nb3ZkZWxpdmVyeSJ9.6nveU9M-YG1tWP1SyxNuoqJ9ugMLtUD_kKND6DXYChg/s/716390333/br/126354466327-l

1835 Assembly St., Suite 1425

Columbia, SC 29201

Phone: (803) 765-5377

sba.gov/sc