Ask the South Carolina District Office


Have questions about starting, growing, expanding, or recovering your small business? Join this weekly call with the SCDO team to hear answers to commonly asked questions about COVID EIDL, PPP forgiveness, federal contracting, loans for start-ups, and other small business resources!


Every Wednesday - 10:00am EDT


https://lnks.gd/l/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJidWxsZXRpbl9saW5rX2lkIjoxMDEsInVyaSI6ImJwMjpjbGljayIsImJ1bGxldGluX2lkIjoiMjAyMjAyMDkuNTMxMjg1NjEiLCJ1cmwiOiJodHRwczovL3d3dy5ldmVudGJyaXRlLmNvbS9lL2Fzay10aGUtc291dGgtY2Fyb2xpbmEtZGlzdHJpY3Qtb2ZmaWNlLXRpY2tldHMtMTg3MDA0ODc1NjE3P3V0bV9tZWRpdW09ZW1haWwmdXRtX3NvdXJjZT1nb3ZkZWxpdmVyeSJ9.6nveU9M-YG1tWP1SyxNuoqJ9ugMLtUD_kKND6DXYChg/s/716390333/br/126354466327-l

SBA South Carolina District Office


1835 Assembly St., Suite 1425
Columbia, SC 29201
Phone: (803) 765-5377
sba.gov/sc

