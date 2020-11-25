Noticia Anterior
AHAM CELEBRA 1ER BAZAR DE NAVIDAD
EL EVENTO RECAUDA FONDOS PARA BECAS A ESTUDIANTES LATINOS
Escrito el 25 Nov 2020
AHAM ( Hispanic Women Association of the Upstate) is having its last Fundraising event of the year on Dec 5th from 10-4 pm. We are organizing our
First Holiday Bazaar!!.
We want to invite artists and handcrafters to participate in our event.
The donation is $100 / table. Every donation goes to our Scholarship Funds for Hispanic Students that want to go to college.
To become a vendor please call me at 617-9559438 or respond to this email.
The Holiday Bazaar will be held outdoors, and social distancing will be encouraged.
Looking forward to having you at our event.
WILFREDO LEON
wleon@latinonewspaper.net
