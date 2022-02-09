editor@latinonewspaper.net | 09-Feb-2022 09:48:23 pm
BREAKING NEWS

C.E. Williams’ Keerthana Samuel defends CCSD Spelling Bee crown with virtual victory

Escrito el 09 Feb 2022
Comment: 0
Charleston, SC – C.E. Williams Middle School’s (South campus) Keerthana Samuel has been named Charleston County School’s District (CCSD) Spelling Bee winner for the third year in a row.

“We are very proud of Keerthana,” said Principal Kevin Smith. “Winning the CCSD Spelling Bee once is a great accomplishment. Winning it three consecutive years is almost implausible. Congratulations to her, the other winners, and everyone who participated. To have the confidence and commitment to compete is an accomplishment unto itself.”

For the second year in a row, the competition was held virtually, facilitated by the online spelling platform created by Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Samuel and the rest of the Top 10 spellers will be moving forward to Spellbound, the regional spelling bee hosted by the Post and Courier.

Samuels said the spelling assessment competition was easier than the other competitions because of the experience she gained in prior events.

“I did not feel as nervous as I was in my previous spelling bees,” Samuels added.

Top 10 Spellers Include:

Jordan Bazzle, Charleston County School of the Arts; Claire Bidgood, ThomasC. Cario Middle School; John Graham, Moultrie Middle School; Charlotte Ham, Northwoods Middle School; Shivam Kolwalkar, Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School; Melisa Ruiz, North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School; Keerthana Samuel, C. E. Williams Middle School (South Campus); Priyanka Sattur, Laing Middle School; Aaliyah Spencer, Jerry Zucker Middle School; and Ahmed Touma, Simmons-Pinckney Middle School.

Forty-two school bee winners, from fifth to eighth grade, participated in this year’s district spelling competition. At the school level, school bee coordinators could facilitate socially-distanced, in-person competitions or use an online format.

CCSD’s online spelling bee was structured just as last year’s competition. Students had 30 minutes to spell 25 words. The online format allowed the student to hear the word and then provided the origin of the word, part of speech, and a sentence that the word could be used.

Samuel was able to spell every word correctly, making her the clear winner.

“I am honored to once again represent CCSD and C.E Williams Middle School,” said Samuels.

Spellbound will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022. The winner, along with the other 229 regional bee champions, will advance to the 2022 Scripps National Bee. The event will return to the Washington D.C. area on Thursday, June 2, 2022, and will be televised nationally.

For more information, contact the Division of Strategy and Communications at (843) 937-6303.
Wilfredo Leon
Editor@LatinoNewspaper.net
Charleston County School’s District (CCSD)

Acerca del Autor

Leave a Reply

*

Radio

Salud

Varios estados de Estados Unidos y algunos países están avanzando hacia el levantamiento de algunas restricciones por covid-19

Escrito el 09 Feb 2022

Johnson & Johnson pausa la producción de su vacuna contra el coronavirus

Escrito el 09 Feb 2022

La estimulación medular logra que las personas con parálisis vuelvan a caminar

Escrito el 08 Feb 2022

¡Diabética y no para de comer!

Escrito el 07 Feb 2022

Científica hondureña desarrolló una vacuna contra el COVID-19 en hospital de Texas

Escrito el 07 Feb 2022

Temas de Interés

Nominaciones a los Premios Oscar 2022:

Escrito el 09 Feb 2022

IRS te da 10 consejos para evitar fraude

Escrito el 08 Feb 2022

Evite contraseñas comunes y proteja sus datos personales

Escrito el 08 Feb 2022

Las aerolíneas Spirit y Frontier planean fusión de US$ 6.600 millones

Escrito el 08 Feb 2022

Educación

Poco realista cancelar las clases de banda y deportes en las escuelas

Escrito el 26 Ene 2022

La Corte Suprema decidirá si las universidades pueden discriminar a favor de latinos y otras minorías

Escrito el 25 Ene 2022

Biden enviará 10 millones de pruebas de COVID para evitar cierre de escuelas por Ómicron

Escrito el 13 Ene 2022

EE.UU. espera mantener los colegios abiertos pese al alza de casos por la COVID-19

Escrito el 03 Ene 2022

COVID-19

Varios estados de Estados Unidos y algunos países están avanzando hacia el levantamiento de algunas restricciones por covid-19

Escrito el 09 Feb 2022

Johnson & Johnson pausa la producción de su vacuna contra el coronavirus

Escrito el 09 Feb 2022

Científica hondureña desarrolló una vacuna contra el COVID-19 en hospital de Texas

Escrito el 07 Feb 2022

Temas de Interes

Nominaciones a los Premios Oscar 2022:

Escrito el 09 Feb 2022

IRS te da 10 consejos para evitar fraude

Escrito el 08 Feb 2022

Evite contraseñas comunes y proteja sus datos personales

Escrito el 08 Feb 2022

Clasificados

Restaurante Red Sake

Escrito el 08 Sep 2021

48Forty Solutions busca empleados

Escrito el 11 Dic 2020

Se solicitan empleados en Coronado Stone

Escrito el 03 Ago 2020

Noticias proporcionadas por PR Newswire


Consejos del consumidor

Cima

Mauldin, SC
febrero 9, 2022, 9:48 pm
Despejado
OSO
Despejado
8°C
3 m/s
Sensación térmica: 5°C
Presión: 1020 mb
Humedad: 45%
Viento: 3 m/s OSO
Ráfagas: 3 m/s
Indice UV: 0
Salida del sol: 7:21 am
Puesta de sol: 6:07 pm
Previsión febrero 10, 2022
Día
Más claros que nubes
OSO
Más claros que nubes
18°C
Viento: 3 m/s OSO
Ráfagas: 10 m/s
Índice UV máximo: 4
Previsión febrero 11, 2022
Día
Soleado
SO
Soleado
18°C
Viento: 2 m/s SO
Ráfagas: 8 m/s
Índice UV máximo: 4
 

Edición Impresa

Galería

Noticias Lowcountry

Somos el décimo peor estado para solteros de 2022

Escrito el 08 Feb 2022

Anuncian Propiedades no-reclamadas

Escrito el 07 Feb 2022

Anuncian lista de Propiedades no-reclamadas

Escrito el 31 Ene 2022

Charleston aumenta salarios de maestros sustitutos 

Escrito el 27 Ene 2022

CONTACTO

303 N. Main Street Ste. A Mauldin, SC 29662
Tel:(864) 627 1945
Fax:(864) 469 0121
PO Box 522, Mauldin, SC 29662
editor@latinonewspaper.net
Newsletter Powered By : XYZScripts.com