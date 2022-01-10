Globo de Oro 2022:

En una presentación de bajo perfil y no televisada, los ganadores de los Globo de Oro fueron anunciados el domingo por la noche.Esta es la lista completa de los ganadoresTELEVISIONMejor ejecución de un actor en una serie de televisión -- musical o comediaAnthony Anderson, "Black-ish"Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" *GANADORMejor ejecución de una actriz en una serie de televisión -- musical o comediaHannah Einbender, "Hacks"Elle Fanning, "The Great"Issa Rae, "Insecure"Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"Jean Smart, "Hacks" *GANADORAMejor ejecución de un actor en una serie de televisión -- dramaBrian Cox, "Succession"Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"Billy Porter, "Pose"Jeremy Strong, "Succession" *GANADOROmar Sy, "Lupin"Mejor ejecución de una actriz en una serie de televisión -- dramaUzo Aduba, "In Treatment"Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"Christine Baranski, "The Good Fight"Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"Mj Rodriguez, "Pose" *GANADORAMejor ejecución de un actor en una miniserie o película para televisiónPaul Bettany, "WandaVision"Oscar Isaac, "Scenes From a Marriage"Michael Keaton, "Dopesick" *GANADOREwan McGregor, "Halston"Tahar Rahim, "The Serpent"Mejor ejecución de una actriz en una miniserie o película para televisiónJessica Chastain, "Scenes From a Marriage"Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"Margaret Qualley, "Maid"Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown" *GANADORAMejor serie de televisión de drama"Lupin""The Morning Show""Pose""Squid Game""Succession" *GANADORMejor miniserie o película para televisión"Dopesick""Impeachment: American Crime Story""Maid""Mare of Easttown""The Underground Railroad" *GANADORMejor ejecución de una actriz secundaria en una miniserie o película para televisiónJennifer Coolidge, "White Lotus"Kaitlyn Dever, "Dopesick"Andie MacDowell, "Maid"Sarah Snook, "Succession" *GANADORHannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"Mejor ejecución de un actor secundario en una miniserie o película para televisiónBilly Crudup, "The Morning Show"Kieran Culkin, "Succession"Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"Oh Yeong-su, "Squid Game" *GANADORMejor serie de televisión -- musical o comedia"The Great""Hacks" *GANADOR"Only Murders in the Building""Reservation Dogs""Ted Lasso"CINEMejor película -- musical o comedia"Cyrano""Don't Look Up""Licorice Pizza""Tick, Tick ... Boom!""West Side Story" *GANADORMejor película -- drama"Belfast,""CODA""Dune""King Richard""The Power of the Dog" *GANADORMejor película -- lengua extranjera"Compartment No. 6""Drive My Car" *GANADOR"The Hand of God""A Hero""Parallel Mothers"Mejor guión de una películaPaul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast" *GANADORJane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"Adam McKay, "Don't Look Up"Aaron Sorkin , "Being the Ricardos"Mejor canción original de una película"Be Alive" de "King Richard" - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson"Dos Orugitas" de "Encanto" - Lin-Manuel Miranda"Down to Joy" de "Belfast" - Van Morrison"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" de "Respect" - Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King"No Time to Die" de "No Time to Die" - Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell *GANADORMejor actor secundario en una películaBen Affleck, "The Tender Bar"Jamie Dornan, "Belfast"Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"Troy Kotsur, "CODA"Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog" *GANADORMejor actriz secundaria en una películaCaitríona Balfe, "Belfast"Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story" *GANADORAKirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"Ruth Negga, "PassingMejor actor en una película -- musical o comediaLeonardo DiCaprio, "Don't Look Up"Peter Dinklage, "Cyrano"Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick ... Boom!" *GANADORCooper Hoffman, "Licorice Pizza"Anthony Ramos, "In the Heights"Mejor película animada"Encanto" *GANADOR"Flee""Luca""My Sunny Maad""Raya and the Last Dragon"Mejor actor en una película -- dramaMahershala Ali, "Swan Song"Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"Will Smith, "King Richard" *GANADORDenzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"Mejor actriz en una película -- dramaJessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos" *GANADORALady Gaga, "House of Gucci"Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"Mejor actriz en una película -- musical o comediaMarion Cotillard, "Annette"Alana Haim, "Licorice Pizza"Jennifer Lawrence, "Don't Look Up"Emma Stone, "Cruella"Rachel Zegler, "West Side Story" *GANADORAMejor director de una películaKenneth Branagh, "Belfast"Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog" *GANADORAMaggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"Denis Villeneuve, "Dune"Mejor música original"The French Dispatch""Encanto""The Power of the Dog""Parallel Mothers""Dune" *GANADOR