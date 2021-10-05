editor@latinonewspaper.net | 06-Oct-2021 04:29:52 am
La aportación de los Hispanos en el crecimiento y desarrollo de nuestro país

Escrito el 05 Oct 2021
Sin lugar a duda, la población hispana es una de las más matizadas de Estados Unidos. Somos más de 62 millones de hispanos en los Estados Unidos, esto representa diferentes países, culturas, dialectos, tradiciones, costumbres, cocinas e incluso preferencias de consumo.

Pero, hay algo que une a los hispanos: un vínculo emocional y un sentido de nostalgia por aquellas tradiciones representativas de nuestra infancia, educación, y vida familiar.

Las predicciones que se están realizando sobre este grupo demográfico tan influyente y vital son sorprendentes debido al impacto que todavía mantenemos los hispanos a lo largo de distintos sectores e industrias del país.

La última década ha marcado el comienzo del grupo demográfico más extenso y de más rápido crecimiento del país: los jóvenes latinos nacidos en Estados Unidos. Un estudio de Pew Research demuestra que seis de cada diez continúan hablando español con frecuencia, se consideran latinos y están ansiosos por adoptar y retener los elementos básicos de su cultura.

No cabe duda de que los hispanoamericanos nos vamos a asimilar cada vez más y más. Pero, el deseo de preservar y mantener nuestras raíces y tradiciones a largo plazo sigue siendo una prioridad. Pero comparto un ensayo escrito por una joven hispanoamericana residente en Williamston.

Someone once asked me if my mom was Mexican. I tried to explain that there are many Hispanics that are not Mexican, but they did not understand. My beliefs as a person are circled around the belief of cultural competence. Many people do not understand why it is important to be competent about other cultures.

Being competent towards other people’s cultures shows them that you have a respect for their culture and that goes a long way.  A person’s culture is an extension of who they are as a person. Culture is something important to me and my family. Our culture shows where we came from, what we endured, and preserved through to get to where we are now.  My family’s culture has helped shape the person I am today. I know that it can be hard for people to go from their home to some entirely different country. That's why’ I live by my beliefs.

My mother was born in Venezuela, South America. She grew up in a family of low income.  As she got older she decided to move to America to better her life. She left everything she knew and came here. She learned English, became a citizen, and met my dad. Growing up I’ve watched first-hand the struggles my mother faced. I did not understand it at first, but as I got older it became clearer. My mom, sister and I were in a store one day in Anderson.  As we got in line a woman started saying horrible things to my mom. She told her, “Go back to your country, you Mexican!” My mom has dealt with this for a long time and still does to some degree.

She told me that no matter who you are, your culture is a part of you. Having people not understand and disrespect it is hurtful not just to me, but to anyone who cares about their culture. I will stand by my belief and hope that one day our world can change. Maybe one day everyone will have respect for what made us, US. Until then I will show people that understanding someone’s cultural background is something we all can strive for.

By, Victoria Riddle

21 May 2020

