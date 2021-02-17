Noticia Anterior
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center will host virtual panel discussion about the COVID-19
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center will host virtual panel discussion about the COVID-19 vaccine
Save the Date
Your COVID-19 Vaccine Questions, Answered
On March 4, MUSC Hollings Cancer Center will host a live, virtual panel discussion about the COVID-19 vaccine as it relates to cancer patients, survivors and caregivers.
Our expert panelists will discuss how the vaccine works, its safety and effectiveness in cancer patients and the rollout process at MUSC Health. An open Q&A session will take place after the presentation.
