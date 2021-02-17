editor@latinonewspaper.net | 17-Feb-2021 04:54:58 pm
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center will host virtual panel discussion about the COVID-19

Escrito el 17 Feb 2021
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center will host virtual panel discussion about the COVID-19 vaccine


Save the Date


Your COVID-19 Vaccine Questions, Answered

On March 4, MUSC Hollings Cancer Center will host a live, virtual panel discussion about the COVID-19 vaccine as it relates to cancer patients, survivors and caregivers.

Our expert panelists will discuss how the vaccine works, its safety and effectiveness in cancer patients and the rollout process at MUSC Health. An open Q&A session will take place after the presentation.

