A draft order from CDC Director Robert Redfield obtained by BuzzFeed News indicates that the Trump administration is considering overturning its policy of promptly deporting unaccompanied migrant children to four countries that require negative coronavirus tests for re-entry — though it’s unclear exactly which four countries it applies to, Hamed Aleaziz reports.“Instead of being quickly deported to their home countries, adult immigrants could be processed normally and sent to ICE custody. But the amendment does not appear to explicitly prevent border agents from using the CDC policy to quickly turn the adults from these countries back around into Mexico. ... In the case of unaccompanied minors from the countries, the process would return back to previous practice and they would go straight to an Office of Refugee Resettlement shelter from ICE custody.”The amendment “indicates that the changes have already been in place since late August.”Welcome to Thursday’s edition of Noorani’s Notes. We’ll be paying special attention over the next few weeks to how immigration is impacting the election, particularly in swing states. If you have a story to share from your own community, please share with me at anoorani@immigrationforum.org.Save the Date for Leading the Way 2020THEIR POSITIONS – As the nation barrels towards November 3, comparing the immigration platforms of the candidates is critical to making an informed decision. For Reuters, John Whitesides and Ted Hesson take a look at the Biden and Trump approaches to immigration policy, including coronavirus travel restrictions, Dreamers, the U.S.-Mexico border, family separations and the travel ban. Earlier this week, our friends over at the American Action Forum also published a comparison.MUSLIM MICHIGANDERS – Muslim Americans are voting and running for office in increasing numbers — and could play a pivotal role in battleground states like Michigan in November, writes Sarah Parvini for the Los Angeles Times. “Michigan overall recorded a 19-point increase in Muslim voter turnout between the 2014 and 2018 midterm elections, according to data from Emgage, a national get-out-the-vote group that focuses on Muslims. Analysts believe that Muslim Michiganders — who surveys indicate are focused on such issues as civil rights, education and healthcare — could help play a decisive role in this year’s election if they turn out in equal, or even greater, numbers.”ARIZONA FAITH VOTERS – In another swing state, Arizona, voters from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Catholic and evangelical communities are all grappling with their Election Day decision. Yvonne Wingett Sanchez takes a close look at these voters for the Arizona Republic [paywall], finding that “[s]ome religious voters are so dismayed with the president, they are defecting from the GOP to vote for a Democrat for the first time. … They cite [the Trump administration’s] earlier zero-tolerance immigration policies that separated children from their parents, a temporary refugee ban on Syria and other Muslim-majority nations, and its approach to social justice in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd.”Save the Date for Leading the Way 2020SOLDIER TO CITIZEN – Task & Purpose, an online military and veteran-focused media outlet, has launched a new content hub dedicated to immigration issues and the stories of immigrant servicemembers. As part of the publication’s Soldier to Citizen series, Esther Bergdahl tells the story of Emmanuel Mensah, a Ghanaian native who joined the Army National Guard, became an American citizen through the military’s accelerated citizenship program, and went on to become the hero of a deadly fire in New York City, saving four people and ultimately earning the Soldier’s Medal — “the highest honor for heroism outside of combat.”DISPLACED – Most of the 12,000 inhabitants of the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos were left homeless on Tuesday night after fires engulfed their makeshift homes, Patrick Kingsley reports for The New York Times. “No deaths were initially reported. But vast stretches of the camp and an adjacent spillover site were destroyed in the fire, leaving only a medical facility and small clusters of tents untouched.” For a recent episode of “Only in America,” I chatted with folks from When We Band Together who worked with refugees in Moria making face masks for congregations in South Carolina (I also spoke with the South Carolina faith leaders who received the masks).UNFATHOMABLE – A new survey from UCLA published yesterday finds that 87% of Americans oppose the Trump administration’s efforts to criminalize providing humanitarian aid like water and first aid to migrants at the border — including 71% of Republicans. “People who make the treacherous trek across the border face multiple threats in inclement weather conditions and without proper nutrition, water or medical supplies,” said Sonja Diaz, founding director of the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative. “ The idea that someone could go to jail for helping another person facing life-threatening needs is unfathomable and, as the study shows, against American values.”CALL ME AMERICAN – This week on “Only in America,” I spoke with Abdi Nor Iftin, bestselling author of “Call Me American: A Memoir.” Originally from Somalia, Abdi left the dangers of his home country only to be confronted with the harsh realities of racism in the U.S. He spoke about improving the visibility and accessibility of Black immigrant stories, and how we can all be better advocates for our Black and immigrant neighbors.Thanks for reading,Ali