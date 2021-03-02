NOORANI'S NOTES

On Monday, President Biden met virtually with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to address challenges at the border and "[prevent] another cycle of out-of-control migration from Central America … without resorting to the full range of policies Mr. Trump embraced," Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Michael D. Shear report for The New York Times.After a "tumultuous" start between the two leaders, Kanno-Youngs and Shear write that the meeting took a more collaborative tone. "The United States and Mexico are stronger when we stand together," said Biden, with López Obrador adding that "it is important that we base our good relationships on constant dialogue, periodic dialogue."Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a Monday briefing that the Biden administration "will look to offer options for reunification inside the U.S." for migrant families separated under Trump’s "zero-tolerance" policy, report Tarini Parti and Michelle Hackman of The Wall Street Journal."We are hoping to reunite the families, either here or in the country of origin," Mayorkas said. As for those currently looking to make the journey to the U.S.-Mexico border?"We are not saying, 'Don't come.' We are saying, 'Don't come now,'" said Mayorkas, adding that the new administration is working to provide a safer, more orderly asylum process. "It takes time to build out of the depths of cruelty that the administration before us established." If you have a story to share from your own community, please send it to me at jtaylor@immigrationforum.org.— While vaccination efforts are bringing a long-awaited sense of hope amid COVID-19, Edward Alden writes for Foreign Policy [paywall] that it’s unlikely we’ll see an easing of travel restrictions any time soon, "affecting the migrant worker unable to return to the job on which their hungry family depends; the immigrant, rich or poor, cut off from family and loved ones; and many others who were left stranded and whose plans are now destroyed." Alden calls for more international cooperation on border policies, emphasizing family-based exemptions to travel restrictions. "It is past time for politicians to drop the cheap rhetoric of border crackdowns—where it’s ever so easy to score points by keeping foreigners out—and instead begin managing their borders in a smarter, more differentiated, more humane way to address the long-term threat," he concludes. "They should work closely with other governments, restricting travel where necessary while minimizing the human cost as much as possible. Compassion demands no less."— Without action from Congress to reform our immigration laws, "it will be sometime in the year 2216 — 195 years from now — when the last person born in India waiting today in the employment-based immigrant backlog is expected to receive a green card," Stuart Anderson writes in his latest column for Forbes. He adds that the employment-based visa backlog could grow to more than 2 million within a decade, which is concerning not just for prospective immigrants but for U.S. economic competitiveness: "U.S. businesses would still need more scientists and engineers to grow and innovate even if the number of Americans earning degrees in science and engineering had exploded—and it hasn’t." So, where do we go from here? Anderson points out that President Biden's proposed immigration legislation "would eliminate the employment-based backlog within 10 years through various provisions, according to a National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) analysis."— In a RELEVANT Magazine excerpt from his book Counter Culture: Following Christ in an Anti-Christian Age, pastor David Platt makes the case that Christians are called to serve immigrants. "[F]irst and foremost the gospel reminds us that when we are talking about immigrants (legal or illegal), we are talking about men and women made in God’s image and pursued by his grace," Platt writes. "Consequently, followers of Christ must see immigrants not as problems to be solved but as people to be loved." Christians, he concludes, have "a responsibility before God as citizens under a government to work together to refute and remove unjust laws that oppress immigrants."— As Black History Month came to a close this weekend, Scott Simon of NPR’s Weekend Edition spoke with Nana Gyamfi, Executive Director of the Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI) to highlight the unique experiences of Black immigrant families who are often left out of the broader immigration conversation. "Black migrants face a lot of challenges that other migrant groups do not face or don't face to the same degree, much of that rooted in the racial inequality, the anti-Blackness that is inherently part of this country," Gyamfi explained. These experiences are also an important reminder that family separation takes many forms: "through the criminal sanction system, through child services and the social services system, separated in detention, separated by deportation." From being racialized at the border to facing threats in a country where they sought safety, the experiences documented in this interview are critical to a fuller understanding of U.S. immigration — it’s well worth your time.Thanks for reading,Joanna