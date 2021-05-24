Reunión Públice sobre COVID-19

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Latino Newspaper invites you to watch the recording of this special, live town hall event about COVID-19 vaccines.

DHEC y el Periódico Latino te invitan a ver la grtabación de la reunión pública sobre COVID-19

https://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=001t6luNPiLOea1_U5AYdAlEjLEfiuxJTCJbOstjk6pOF0R1xJDhRXam9A1lv-ogyg0U0HqWvgDFfHZerf5X4mR68iwjaiSFcE7bxQlIzTBTKgf-XNInqYnHPQe0LtGXYG6zzZRWTd4AZt8F5gQ_TLsaeDiz_kgmcxyizRc0Gx24vU=&c=on9U93d7-iNGBcM_Zsb0JRZrzNXXk6sGoMulaWGk9ImzsqNBzgMsqw==&ch=RO23PgjS5kEJBvxNsxu2K0OEKQC2UMD9UGredhrENRhEwTAi85cTQg==