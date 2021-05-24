editor@latinonewspaper.net | 25-May-2021 08:17:50 am
Reunión Públice sobre COVID-19

Escrito el 24 May 2021
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Latino Newspaper invites you to watch the recording of this special, live town hall event about COVID-19 vaccines.


DHEC y el Periódico Latino te invitan a ver la grtabación de la reunión pública sobre COVID-19


https://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=001t6luNPiLOea1_U5AYdAlEjLEfiuxJTCJbOstjk6pOF0R1xJDhRXam9A1lv-ogyg0U0HqWvgDFfHZerf5X4mR68iwjaiSFcE7bxQlIzTBTKgf-XNInqYnHPQe0LtGXYG6zzZRWTd4AZt8F5gQ_TLsaeDiz_kgmcxyizRc0Gx24vU=&c=on9U93d7-iNGBcM_Zsb0JRZrzNXXk6sGoMulaWGk9ImzsqNBzgMsqw==&ch=RO23PgjS5kEJBvxNsxu2K0OEKQC2UMD9UGredhrENRhEwTAi85cTQg==

