SMALL BUSINESS CYBERSECURITY AWARENESS – ONLINE EVENT

Escrito el 09 Nov 2020
SMALL BUSINESS CYBERSECURITY AWARENESS - ONLINE EVENT



11:30 am - 1:30 pm

Thursday, November 12, 2020

Cyber-Crime is in the news and normally centered on major corporations.


However, small businesses are normally the easiest targets for cyber-criminals.


During this program, you will learn some of the most common cyber-crime risks and how to avoid them:



  • Know if you are not taking digital security seriously​

  • The warning signs of common attacks in the digital world​

  • Front-line defense method



Join Co-Presenters, Richland Library's, Entrepreneur-in-Residence, Karen Jenkins and Earl Gregorich, Area Manager and Business Consultant for the Small Business Development Center, for this very important and essential topic in the small business community.


Register at https://www.richlandlibrary.com/event/30487/register#eventRegisterRoot

