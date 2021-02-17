editor@latinonewspaper.net | 17-Feb-2021 04:55:14 pm
BREAKING NEWS

Student Participation in School Breakfast Increased in South Carolina Last Year.

South Carolina holds strong in the top 15 states for School Breakfast participation

Escrito el 17 Feb 2021
Comment: Off

Student Participation in School Breakfast Increased in South Carolina Last Year.


South Carolina holds strong in the top 15 states for School Breakfast participation.


Sue Berkowitz | sberk@scjustice.org | 803-779-1113 x 101

Columbia, SC — The number of low-income students who participated in the School Breakfast Program in South Carolina increased last year, according to the annual School Breakfast Scorecard released earlier this week by the Food Research & Action Center (FRAC). The scorecard compares the rate of participation of low-income students in the School Breakfast Program compared to the rate of participation in the National School Lunch Program in each of the 50 states and District of Columbia. The percent participation of the Breakfast Program rose to 63.1 percent of the participation for the School Lunch Program during the 2019-2020 school year, compared to 62.1 percent in 2018-2019.

South Carolina was one of 17 states to reach at least 60 low-income children with school breakfast for every 100 participating in school lunch. Among schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program, South Carolina is a top state for also offering access to the School Breakfast Program, ranking fourth in the nation in the 2019-2020 school year with 99.7 percent participation, trailing only Delaware, Georgia, and Texas. More than 274,000 students had access to School Breakfast through the program in South Carolina for the 2019-2020 school year.

The FRAC School Breakfast Scorecard also sets forth the federal funds forfeited by each state that fails to meet its recommended benchmark of 70 percent School Breakfast participation among School Lunch participants. If South Carolina were to meet FRAC’s recommended threshold, that would equate to over 25,000 more low-income students receiving school breakfast, and close to $5 million dollars in additional federal nutrition funding flowing into our state.

“Though South Carolina has held steady among many of these School Breakfast Program statistics, there’s still work that needs to be done,” said Sue Berkowitz, Director of South Carolina Appleseed Legal Justice Center. “The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed how close many people are to economic devastation. If we become complacent, South Carolina will slip on many of these statistics. Before the pandemic, School Breakfast was one of the best ways to improve student performance and fight food insecurity in our state and that’s still true.  But we can do better. We must close the gap between the number of students who have breakfast available to them but do not participate.”

Wilfredo Leon
Acerca del Autor

Radio

Salud

Joe Biden dice que Estados Unidos podría volver a la normalidad en «la próxima Navidad»

Escrito el 17 Feb 2021

MUSC Hollings Cancer Center will host virtual panel discussion about the COVID-19

Escrito el 17 Feb 2021

Qué se sabe del CAL.20C

Escrito el 17 Feb 2021

Casi todos los niños de EE.UU. viven en zonas rojas de covid-19 bajo las nuevas guías de los CDC para las escuelas

Escrito el 17 Feb 2021

Ha bajado el promedio de casos de coronavirus en EEUU?

Escrito el 16 Feb 2021

Temas de Interés

Directorio de Negocios Latinos/Latinx Business Directory

Escrito el 15 Ene 2021

Semana del Restaurante en South Carolina

Escrito el 15 Ene 2021

Feliz Día de los Tres Reyes Magos

Escrito el 06 Ene 2021

Coquito Puertorriqueño

Escrito el 01 Ene 2021

Educación

Modjeska Simkins School now accepting applications for its spring session

Escrito el 17 Feb 2021

Casi todos los niños de EE.UU. viven en zonas rojas de covid-19 bajo las nuevas guías de los CDC para las escuelas

Escrito el 17 Feb 2021

CDC publica guía para regresar a clase

Escrito el 14 Feb 2021

CDC recomienda no viajar para el Día de Acción de Gracias

Escrito el 20 Nov 2020

COVID-19

Joe Biden dice que Estados Unidos podría volver a la normalidad en «la próxima Navidad»

Escrito el 17 Feb 2021

MUSC Hollings Cancer Center will host virtual panel discussion about the COVID-19

Escrito el 17 Feb 2021

Qué se sabe del CAL.20C

Escrito el 17 Feb 2021

Temas de Interes

Directorio de Negocios Latinos/Latinx Business Directory

Escrito el 15 Ene 2021

Semana del Restaurante en South Carolina

Escrito el 15 Ene 2021

Feliz Día de los Tres Reyes Magos

Escrito el 06 Ene 2021

Clasificados

48Forty Solutions busca empleados

Escrito el 11 Dic 2020

Se solicitan empleados en Coronado Stone

Escrito el 03 Ago 2020

Planta de fabricación de piedra está contratando trabajadores.

Escrito el 11 Mar 2020

Cima

Mauldin, SC
febrero 17, 2021, 4:55 pm
Soleado
ESE
Soleado
9°C
2 m/s
Sensación térmica: 9°C
Presión: 1020 mb
Humedad: 39%
Viento: 2 m/s ESE
Ráfagas: 2 m/s
Indice UV: 1
Salida del sol: 7:12 am
Puesta de sol: 6:15 pm
Previsión febrero 18, 2021
Día
Chubasco
NNE
Chubasco
4°C
Viento: 3 m/s NNE
Ráfagas: 4 m/s
Índice UV máximo: 1
Previsión febrero 19, 2021
Día
Más claros que nubes
NNO
Más claros que nubes
10°C
Viento: 2 m/s NNO
Ráfagas: 3 m/s
Índice UV máximo: 4
 

Edición Impresa

Galería

Noticias Lowcountry

St. Helena Island Volunteer Joins Second Helpings’ Board

Escrito el 17 Feb 2021

MUSC Hollings Cancer Center will host virtual panel discussion about the COVID-19

Escrito el 17 Feb 2021

Qué es un vórtice polar y por qué podría cubrir todo EEUU de frío esta semana?

Escrito el 08 Feb 2021

El impacto de COVID-19 en SC

Escrito el 05 Feb 2021

CONTACTO

303 N. Main Street Ste. A Mauldin, SC 29662
Tel:(864) 627 1945
Fax:(864) 469 0121
PO Box 522, Mauldin, SC 29662
editor@latinonewspaper.net
Newsletter Powered By : XYZScripts.com