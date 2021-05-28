editor@latinonewspaper.net | 29-May-2021 12:56:36 am
BREAKING NEWS

Support Greenville’s progress by supporting Wings of the City

Escrito el 28 May 2021
Comment: Off

I want to share my letter to County Council member, Dan Tripp asking his support for the approval of grant money to promote the art exhibit Wings of the City beyond Greenville County.



 



I encourage Facebook friends and all who may read this message to Email or call your Greenville County Council Representative and express your support for Wings of the City.



 



Specifically, ask them to reconsider the recommendation made by the Finance Committee and vote to approve the original allocations as recommended by the A-Tax Advisory Committee.



 



The letter is as follows:



 



Dear Dan:



 



Greenville has come a long way since my first visit in 1983 and since I moved here in 1985!



 



I remember walking down Main Street Greenville where a few blocks were anything close to what they are today.



 



I remember when the trees lining our Main Street were planted and I have witnessed our economic, social and cultural growth.



 



I know Greenville has been noticed in the United States and in many major foreign countries as a forward thinking society of the twenty first century.



 



We had diversity and inclusion before there was the term became a trend.



 



We are no longer catching up with the world. We are leading and leading with a positive and balanced vision of what we are and where we are going.



 



But it has come to my attention the need to participate in a conflict created by an art exposition with world wide recognition, Wings of the City.



 



This renowned art exposition chose our city of Greenville because of what we have become, a leading modern society.



 



We chose the exhibit because it is a world renown art creation.



 



All of these element come together to demonstrate where we are and where we are going in the world.



 



Let’s continue to support our well recognized standing in the world society we are now a significant and leading player.



 



I ask you to support the exhibit, Wings of the City, by voting to approve the grant money to promote the exhibit beyond Greenville County.



 



Best regards,



Wilfredo Leon

Wilfredo Leon
Acerca del Autor

Radio

Salud

El milagro de la vacunación está haciendo resurgir a Estados Unidos

Escrito el 28 May 2021

Llega el verano y también llegan los insectos

Escrito el 28 May 2021

China responde a la investigación de Biden sobre el origen del covid-19

Escrito el 28 May 2021

La inmunidad al covid-19 dura años si te enfermaste y luego te vacunaste

Escrito el 28 May 2021

La nueva guía de mascarillas aumento El interés en las vacunas

Escrito el 27 May 2021

Temas de Interés

Llega el verano y también llegan los insectos

Escrito el 28 May 2021

Corte de California rechaza nueva apelación del Líder de La Luz del Mundo

Escrito el 27 May 2021

El trabajo invisible de las cuidadoras a domicilio

Escrito el 24 May 2021

Porque no hay vacuna contra el sida

Escrito el 21 May 2021

Educación

AHAM celebra 23ra Presentación de Becas

Escrito el 28 May 2021

Los CDC reducen a tres pies la distancia social en la mayoría de escuelas para facilitar el regreso a las aulas

Escrito el 19 Mar 2021

Lucy Beckham High School ofrecerá educación financiera

Escrito el 25 Feb 2021

RECURSOS PARA PEQUEÑOS NEGOCIOS

Escrito el 19 Feb 2021

COVID-19

El milagro de la vacunación está haciendo resurgir a Estados Unidos

Escrito el 28 May 2021

China responde a la investigación de Biden sobre el origen del covid-19

Escrito el 28 May 2021

La inmunidad al covid-19 dura años si te enfermaste y luego te vacunaste

Escrito el 28 May 2021

Temas de Interes

Llega el verano y también llegan los insectos

Escrito el 28 May 2021

Corte de California rechaza nueva apelación del Líder de La Luz del Mundo

Escrito el 27 May 2021

El trabajo invisible de las cuidadoras a domicilio

Escrito el 24 May 2021

Clasificados

48Forty Solutions busca empleados

Escrito el 11 Dic 2020

Se solicitan empleados en Coronado Stone

Escrito el 03 Ago 2020

Planta de fabricación de piedra está contratando trabajadores.

Escrito el 11 Mar 2020

Noticias proporcionadas por PR Newswire


Consejos del consumidor

Cima

Mauldin, SC
mayo 29, 2021, 1:56 am
Cubierto
OSO
Cubierto
19°C
2 m/s
Sensación térmica: 16°C
Presión: 1010 mb
Humedad: 93%
Viento: 2 m/s OSO
Ráfagas: 3 m/s
Indice UV: 0
Salida del sol: 6:18 am
Puesta de sol: 8:35 pm
Previsión mayo 30, 2021
Día
Más nubes que claros
N
Más nubes que claros
23°C
Viento: 2 m/s N
Ráfagas: 3 m/s
Índice UV máximo: 4
Previsión mayo 31, 2021
Día
Más claros que nubes
ESE
Más claros que nubes
27°C
Viento: 2 m/s ESE
Ráfagas: 3 m/s
Índice UV máximo: 11
 

Edición Impresa

Galería

Noticias Lowcountry

El milagro de la vacunación está haciendo resurgir a Estados Unidos

Escrito el 28 May 2021

Llega el verano y también llegan los insectos

Escrito el 28 May 2021

Se cuelgan los proyectos de ley de DACA

Escrito el 27 May 2021

Clinica de Vacunas contra COVID-19

Escrito el 24 May 2021

CONTACTO

303 N. Main Street Ste. A Mauldin, SC 29662
Tel:(864) 627 1945
Fax:(864) 469 0121
PO Box 522, Mauldin, SC 29662
editor@latinonewspaper.net
Newsletter Powered By : XYZScripts.com