Support Greenville’s progress by supporting Wings of the City



I want to share my letter to County Council member, Dan Tripp asking his support for the approval of grant money to promote the art exhibit Wings of the City beyond Greenville County.











I encourage Facebook friends and all who may read this message to Email or call your Greenville County Council Representative and express your support for Wings of the City.











Specifically, ask them to reconsider the recommendation made by the Finance Committee and vote to approve the original allocations as recommended by the A-Tax Advisory Committee.











The letter is as follows:











Dear Dan:











Greenville has come a long way since my first visit in 1983 and since I moved here in 1985!











I remember walking down Main Street Greenville where a few blocks were anything close to what they are today.











I remember when the trees lining our Main Street were planted and I have witnessed our economic, social and cultural growth.











I know Greenville has been noticed in the United States and in many major foreign countries as a forward thinking society of the twenty first century.











We had diversity and inclusion before there was the term became a trend.











We are no longer catching up with the world. We are leading and leading with a positive and balanced vision of what we are and where we are going.











But it has come to my attention the need to participate in a conflict created by an art exposition with world wide recognition, Wings of the City.











This renowned art exposition chose our city of Greenville because of what we have become, a leading modern society.











We chose the exhibit because it is a world renown art creation.











All of these element come together to demonstrate where we are and where we are going in the world.











Let’s continue to support our well recognized standing in the world society we are now a significant and leading player.











I ask you to support the exhibit, Wings of the City, by voting to approve the grant money to promote the exhibit beyond Greenville County.











Best regards,

