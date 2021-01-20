editor@latinonewspaper.net | 22-Jan-2021 07:08:47 am
The End of an Error

Escrito el 20 Ene 2021
The End of an Error


After 1,458 days, today at noon Eastern time, we will witness the historic end of an error and the beginning of a Great American Recovery. Also today, Trump is being evicted from his public housing unit. Of course, early this morning, "the error of his ways" will board Air Force One for the last time, but this time he will board with his tail between his legs. On November 3rd, 81 million Americans said "¡ya basta!"

 

Yes, he tried to replace democracy with autocracy. He instigated a deadly insurrection against the government of the United States. He downplayed a pandemic that has killed over 400,000 Americans. Nearly three million Americans have caught the virus. Thousands of migrant families have been torn apart at the border. He has driven a deep wedge into race relations between whites and all people of color. He has made 30,534 false or misleading statements. He is leaving with the lowest approval rating in the history of polling. His wife, Melania, is also leaving with the highest disapproval rating among first ladies in polling history. What a pair.

 

Arguably, America committed its greatest error in modern history by electing Donald Trump, but it has survived, will regain its soul, and build back better.

 

For Latinos, this new beginning will finally provide a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients and undocumented workers. It will reunite families separated at the border, end the border emergency, and stop the building of the wall. Hopefully, the nightmare of the last four years will finally have come to an end and once again, it's Morning in America!

 

La oscuridad de los últimos años se acabó. ¡Ya amaneció un nuevo día!

 

About Dr Juan Andrade, Jr.

 

The 4th Latino in history to be honored by both a President of the United States and the Government of Mexico. Has earned five degrees, received five honorary doctorates, and three distinguished alumnus awards. His 100+ recognitions include Chicagoan of the Year, Lifetime Achievement (four times), One of the 100 Most Influential Hispanics in America (five times), featured as Un Orgullo Hispano by Univision, and honored by most Hispanic magazines and national organizations.

 

The only Hispanic in history to be a commentator on English-language radio (WGN) and television (ABC), and newspaper columnist (Chicago Sun-Times). He helped promote democracy in 10 Central and South American countries during the administration of  President George H.W. Bush.

 

Co-founded the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute in 1982.
Dr Juan Andrade, Jr

Wilfredo Leon
Acerca del Autor

