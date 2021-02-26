Wings of the City Comes to Greenville!

Hispanic Alliance has partnered with the City of Greenville and the Jorge Marín Foundation to bring the globally-renowned art collection Wings of the City to Greenville. The exhibit features nine monumental bronze sculptures by acclaimed Mexican artist Jorge Marin and will be on display throughout Falls Park and on the campus of the Peace Center from April to October.The outdoor placement is intentional to allow art to expand beyond the walls of museums and galleries and become a part of daily life. The exhibit invites people to interact with art and engage in a dialogue that transcends cultures, language, and borders and that unleashes human potential.Greenville will become the first city on the East Coast to host the exhibition which has traveled around the globe, promoting art as a universal language and a bond between countries and their people. We offer profound gratitude to the Mexican Consulate in Raleigh for presenting this opportunity and to Bank of America for being the presenting sponsor of the entire collection.